Harping on…

LEADING exponent of the harp guitar, Tommy Loose, plays a free concert in the Stratford Picturehouse bar this Sunday evening, 9th April.

A harp guitar looks like two instruments fused together and has a giddying array of strings — we’re told it’s been around for a couple of centuries.

Tommy has been a musician for 25 years, and has taught music at Coventry University. He started out tinkling on the piano at the age of four, progressed to the tuba at age ten, and found the classical guitar at 13.

He formed the metal band Smokescreen with his brother, Sam, and together they have released five albums and played over 250 gigs across England and parts of Europe.

In 2007, Tommy stepped away from metal and focused on the acoustic guitar.

He began composing and performing extensively across the UK and Ireland, and has since released two solo albums with the third, I’m Gonna Tell God Everything, due to be released on 24th April.