Lion pride and injustice!

YOUTH drama company Playbox Theatre is continuing its adventurous season with a staging of Lion Boy, adapted from Zizou Corder’s novels for Easter at The Dream Factory, Warwick.

The cast of talented ten- to 18-year-olds tells the story of Charlie Ashanti. Set in a polluted future where the air is so toxic that many children suffer from allergies, Charlie, the hero, can speak cat!

So, when his parents are kidnapped by the evil corpocracy, Charlie, with the help of a pride of lions he releases from a floating circus, sets out on a mission to rescue his folks.

The play is a wild journey across a future Europe, and promises to be a thrilling spectacular for the whole family.

Originally staged by Complicité in 2013, this stage adaptation by Marcelo Dos Santos arrives at Playbox Theatre in a fresh, vibrant and unusual new production by Stewart McGill, with a cast of multi-skilled actors in movement and text. Freya Davis, aged 14, stars as Charlie Ashanti.

The first performance is on Thursday, 13th April, and the last performance is on Saturday, 22nd April.

Tickets are £12.50, and concessions £8 available from www.playboxtheatre.com, or by calling on 01926 419555.