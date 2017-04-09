A date with Marilyn

THE Dementia-Friendly Screenings at Stratford Picturehouse are proving to be a great success.

And the next screening is on Wednesday, 12th April, at midday, when they will be showing Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, starring Marilyn Monroe.

The screening is open to all but especially for people with dementia and their family, friends and carers.

Complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits will be on offer before the screening and there will be a 20-minute interval halfway through the film.

Tickets can be bought at the box office on the day.

Tony Refson, services manager for Alzheimer’s Society in Warwickshire, said of the initiative: “The Stratford Picturehouse is setting a great example for other entertainment organisations to follow as they have demonstrated their commitment to involving people with dementia and are improving the lives of people affected by dementia by giving them opportunities to get out of the house and see a film with friends and family.

“This will support some of the estimated 2,100 people living with dementia in Stratford.”