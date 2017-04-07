Fundraisers prepare for first Shakespeare Sleepout

Around 30 people are set to brave the cold on Friday night for the first Shakespeare Sleepout.

15 students from King Edward VI School Sixth Form are among those taking part, sleeping rough within a courtyard at the school with other fundraisers.

Money raised at the event will be split between Stratford Samaritans and St Basils, a charity which helps young people who are in danger of becoming homeless.

Rachael Key, one of the organisers of the event, said: “Last time I looked it was forecast to be dry, but you never know it could change by Friday.

“It’s great to have the KES students taking part, we’ve also got a team from the NFU coming and members of the public who just heard we were doing it.”

If you want to take part in the Shakespeare Sleepout there is still time to register by emailing manager@tylerhousehub.org.uk or you can leave a donation by visiting http://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/giving/ and searching for Shakespeare Sleepout.

To find out how the Shakespeare Sleepout went read next week’s Herald.