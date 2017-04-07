Stratford hosts Warwickshire Flood Summit

The fight against flooding in the region was highlighted at Warwickshire’s Flood Summit in Stratford on Saturday.

The event, organised by Warwickshire County Council in conjunction with partners such as the Environment Agency, was designed to highlight the preventative measures in place to stop flooding and the methods available to mitigate flooding.

The summit was divided into two parts, one at Stratford ArtsHouse including stalls from various agencies and a question and answer session and another on the River Avon.

During the question and answer session many residents asked questions about the flood risked posed to new developments and how these risks were considered by planners.

At the river Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service displayed its water rescue equipment such as its rescue boat, answering residents’ questions on how the service would react to different flooding scenarios.

The Environment Agency also demonstrated its temporary flood defence barrier, while the visitors could also take a look at the National Flood Forum trailer.

Around 90 people attended at the ArtsHouse, while many more dropped by at the river.

Watch commander Dave Ashwell from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue, said: “From our point of view the day went very well, a lot of residents asked us questions and we got a lot of good feedback.”