Stratford Town Youth seal third place with emphatic win

STRATFORD Town Youth made certain of finishing in third spot in the MFYL Premier Division South with an emphatic 3-0 win over old rivals Stourbridge at the DCS on Thursday evening, writes Bryan Hale.

Although missing leading scorer Dylan Parker, who is out for the rest of the season after picking up an injury while on first-team duty at Dunstable last month, and once again including a number of under-16s in their line-up, Town were by some way the better side after George Kirby had given them an early lead.

They didn’t have it all their own way though, and keeper Scott Martin pulled off vital saves in both halves to ensure that Town also saw the game out with a commendable clean sheet.

Stourbridge were in fact the first to threaten with Harvey Walker hitting a well struck effort straight at Martin before town went ahead in the eighth minute when James Pomeroy floated over a cross from the right which was only flapped at by keeper Rhys Jeavons and when it was returned into the six-yard box Kirby stooped to head it into the empty net.

Soon after Pomeroy had to go off with a hamstring problem, but Town kept up the pressure with Kier Mallen and Ben Couki both having on target attempts blocked by Jeavons.

But on the half hour mark it was Martin who prevented Stourbridge from levelling with a tremendous double save firstly from Walker’s original shot and then Jake Brigdale’s follow-up attempt from the rebound.

Town then went the closest yet to a second goal five minutes before the break when Jordan White’s effort clipped the angel of post and bar on its way behind.

Town continued on top after the restart with Jeavons making a smart save from George Dawson, and they at last doubled their lead on 69 minutes with a neat turn and finish by Ben Whitmarsh from eight yards out.

Soon after another superb Martin save plunging to his right kept their two goal advantage intact before Mallen wrapped it all up with a low drive into the bottom corner six minutes from time.

The previous evening, Rugby Town Juniors had clinched the championship with a 2-0 away win over their only challengers Alvechurch, who finish as runners-up.

Town though still have two games left to complete their season. They are at home to Redditch United next Thursday and close with an away fixture against Worcester City on Wednesday, 26th April.