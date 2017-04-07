New Stratford GC captain gets into the swing of it

STRATFORD-upon-Avon Golf Club recently welcomed their new captain of the year with the traditional Captain’s Drive In.

David Rigg struck a sweet shot under the watchful eye of 150 fellow members.

He then proceeded to enjoy his round in the company of the club’s previous three captains. The competition was played in pairs format, with Roger Busby and Graham Bellchambers victorious on 44 points.

The Winter League Gaydon Trophy came to a conclusion with the final being played out. More than 70 pairs played in group and then knockout format over the winter period, with Andrew Spriggs and Nick Harper defeating Harry Adair and Vis Viswan in the final.

The season is now well underway with the ladies, men and junior teams all in action with a win, loss and draw respectively.

The men had their first medal of the year with more than 150 entrants. Adam Randell showed some fine early-season form with a net 66 from his ten handicap.

Matt Hunt shot an 81 (68), with Mark Pritchard-Jeffs 74 (69) and Hugh Mackinnon 79 (69) in third.

The ladies saw Wendy Georgeson win division one of the Ladies Par and Sue Cole division two.

Richard Hoskin topped division one in the Seniors Stableford with a steady par score of 36 points from his 14 handicap.

Seniors’ captain Alan Tyler led the way in Division Two, with 36 points edging out Guy Belchambers and Michael Parkin on countback.