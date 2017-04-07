Former Kineton teacher jailed for abusing boys

A RETIRED woodwork teacher has been jailed for three-and-a-half years for sexually abusing two boys in his room at a Warwickshire school in the 1980s.

Roland Midgley had pleaded not guilty at Warwick Crown Court to four charges of indecently assaulting two boys while he was a woodwork teacher at Kineton High School.

But after deliberating for almost five hours the jury found Midgley, aged 72) of Warwick Road, Southam, guilty of the charge he faced in relation to one of the boys, who was 13 at the time.

And after a further hour, the jury convicted him of two offences against the other boy when he was aged 12 and 13, but not guilty of one charge in relation to the same boy.

The jury had heard the offences took place in the 1980s when Midgley was a woodwork teacher at Kineton High School, where he had worked from 1967 until he retired in 2000, and was also head of years one and two.

They were also told Midgley had indecently assaulted the other boy, also in the 1980s, by undoing his shirt and trousers before putting his hand down the front and fondling him, after that boy had also been told to go and see him.

Years later, in 1999, that man had complained to the police, but prosecutor Graeme Simpson said Midgley was not charged at the time, and the matter lay dormant.

A Warwickshire County Council spokesperson speaking on behalf of the school, said: “This case is an historical one and it would not be appropriate for us to comment.”