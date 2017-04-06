Girls buzzing ahead of date with Wasps Netball stars

ENTHUSIASTIC netball players from a Stratford-upon-Avon school will welcome the stars of Wasps Netball to the court at the Ricoh Arena on Friday night.

The Croft Preparatory School, an independent co-educational school on the outskirts of Stratford, will form a guard of honour – otherwise known as a flag tunnel – before Wasps Netball take on Celtic Dragons on Friday, 7th April (8pm centre-pass).

Year five and six pupils from the school will form the guard of honour, while the younger children from years three and four will be match-day mascots accompanying the players.

Pupils impressed Wasps when they attended a netball masterclass at the Ricoh Arena earlier in the season, leading the team to invite them to be involved in the pre-game activity.

Each week the school hosts five different netball clubs and pupils also regularly take to the court in weekly fixtures against other schools.

The school itself has a rich sporting history, competing in netball, rugby and hockey at national and regional levels.

Leesa Brennan, Head of PE and Girls Games at The Croft, says she is proud that the school has been chosen.

She said: “The girls are delighted to have been chosen to support Wasps in the game, we have four years groups from the school involved so there is a real buzz ahead of the game.

“Netball has such a large following here, it’s fantastic that everyone has an opportunity to represent the school – we love our sport here and the girls can’t wait for Friday.

“A lot of the girls play for Stratford Thunderbirds outside of school – one of our other staff members Kelly McCormack is actually the team’s coach! Getting to watch Wasps only inspires them to improve as players themselves.”

The girls will have the chance to meet the players on the day, get autographs and take selfies before they lead the team out at the Ericsson Indoor Arena.

Verity Brown, Wasps Netball’s community development manager, said: “The girls really impressed us at the masterclass day with their excellent behaviour and enthusiasm, so we were keen to invite them to be a part of the Celtic Dragons’ game.

“It’s really important for us that we get the local netball community involved especially on match-days, and the guard of honour routine is a fantastic and fun way to involve our fans on the evening.”

Tickets for Wasps Netball’s next home league game versus Celtic Dragons are available at www.waspsnetball.co.uk starting from £10 for adults while under-10s go free, with group booking at student discounts also available.