Strong Stratford AC turnout at Manchester Marathon

STRATFORD AC members were out in force for the 41st running of the Manchester Marathon, with no less than ten of them lining up at the start.

Organisers state that this race is your best chance to get a personal best due to the flat nature of the super fast course with outstanding crowd support and a glorious finish at Emirates Old Trafford, the home of Lancashire Cricket Club.

It may well be a flat course, but it is still 26.2 miles long and as the experience of a couple of the Stratford runners prove things can still go wrong on the day.

For club member Daniel Carthy, the fact that he was ill from the previous week meant that he had to pull out at 16 miles.

The first runner home for Stratford was Neil Wicks in a stunning time of 2.43.14.

Wicks was 62nd to finish out of 8,686 runners who completed the course and he was 12th in the very competitive MV40 age category.

He was less than three minutes away from beating the club marathon record and his time was just over six minutes quicker than his previous best time, at the Abingdon Marathon in 2014.

Next to finish for the club was Drew Sambridge. This was Sambridge’s second marathon having competed in last year’s Chester marathon, completing it in a time of 3.26.

His goal for Manchester was to improve on this time also to beat a friend’s time of 3.15. He ran a superb race in 3.07.15 to smash his PB by 19 minutes.

Next to finish for the club was the irrepressible Emma Bexson (3.22.10). This was another PB and in doing so, she was 92nd lady to finish and 26th in the competitive VF40 age category.

Beson is currently training for The Copenhagen Ironman in August and as part of this training she cycled up to Manchester the day before the marathon.

The next lady to finish for the club was Emily Adams (3:34.50). Adams was another runner who achieved a PB, a big improvement of almost ten minutes on her previous best time at London in 2014.

She went into the race with two goals in mind, to do a PB and to run sub 2.40, which would mean she had achieved the qualifying time for the prestigious Boston Marathon. She achieved both. She ran her first 15 miles in sub 8 minute miles, before the latter miles took their inevitable toll. All in all, a fantastic performance.

For the next Stratford runner to finish, Anthony Howell (3.44) it was a disappointing day.

This was his first marathon and his target time was in the region of 3.15 and all was going according to plan unto mile 15 or 16, when, out of the blue, his quad went, something he was unable to recover form.

The final 4 Stratford runners were a couple of husbands and wives.

For Ash Habel (3.48.38) and his wife Christine Pastrak (4.40.42), the marathon was the culmination of a winter of hard training following a fairly fallow 2016, when, partly due to their marriage, running had to take a back seat to life.

Habel said he was aiming to beat 4 hours and, as such, had intended to set off at 9 min pace, but he was feeling comfortable at an average of 8.50.

Then after 18 miles, he was feeling so good, he decided to up the pace when he realised he could potentially beat 3.50.

For the last few miles he felt strong and he was happy with the race. Pastrak was also overjoyed with her time, as she had to start walking from mile 21 due to a painful knee.

Next to finish was Kate Sergent (4.45.28) followed by husband Martyn (5.28.40).

Kate was the best performing of all the Stratford runners when it came to age category performance, managing to finish a superb third in her category.

For Martyn, his run showed a massive 25 minute improvement on his only other marathon, almost a minute-a-mile, which is no mean feat.

The race was won by Patrick Martin in a time of 2.22.37 and the first lady to finish was Georgie Bruinvels in 2.37.03, finishing in 28th place.