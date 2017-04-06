Award is music to principal’s ears!

WARWICKSHIRE’S Monkey Music franchise has been named the most successful in the UK.

The pre-school music group, which runs classes for babies and toddlers at venues across Stratford, Warwick, Leamington and Kenilworth, has the highest number of class re-enrolments of any UK Monkey Music franchise.

And its principal, Claire Haydock, picked up a special award this month to applaud her 90 per cent re-enrolment record.

Claire, a mum-of-two from Stratford, was presented with the Customer Care Award at the annual Monkey Music Franchise Awards 2017 at the organisation’s head office in Harpenden by its founder and chief executive, Angie Coates.

The award recognises Claire’s outstanding contribution to Monkey Music – the UK’s leading music classes for babies and young children.

Claire started the Warwickshire franchise back in 2005 and now has more than 350 children now attend classes every week across six venues, and with a new venue launching in Wellesbourne next month. Another 350 children also enjoy Monkey Music at nursery schools across Warwickshire too.

Her award recognises the fact Claire’s classes have the best record and the happiest customers.

“That’s what makes this award so special,” she said.

“It’s the fact it shows our Monkey Music families are loving what we do, and that means the world to us.

“None of it would be possible without those wonderful families and without the wonderful teachers I am supported by, so a huge thank you to everyone.”