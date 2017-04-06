A FORMER teacher from Stratford-upon-Avon has pleaded guilty to a string of sexual offences against boys in the 1980s.

Seventy-three-year-old David Hutchings, of Swan Court, admitted six charges of indecent assault on a boy under the age of 14 and six charges of gross indecency with a boy under 16 years of age, during a hearing at Worcester Crown Court on Tuesday, 28th March.

The offences, committed against two boys, took place at Winterfold House School in Chaddesley Corbett in the 1980s where Mr Hutchings was a teacher. Hutchings was granted bail and ordered to re-appear at Worcester Crown Court for sentence on 27th April.

Paul West, chair of governors at Winterfold House School, said: “We are deeply sorry that a former member of our staff should have behaved in this way.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are very much with those affected, and also with their families.

“They were very badly let down.

“Today, Winterfold takes its safeguarding responsibilities extremely seriously, and our highest priority is ensuring the continued safety, happiness and general wellbeing of our pupils.”