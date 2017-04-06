Driver cleared of causing man’s death

A WOMAN cleared of causing the death of a Stratford-upon-Avon man by careless driving has extended her heartfelt sympathies to his family.

Melanie Last, aged 50, was found not guilty of causing a fatal road traffic collision in Norfolk in June 2015, in which 78-year-old William Plewman, from Stratford, died.

A jury at Norwich Crown Court returned a unanimous not guilty verdict on Tuesday, 28th March, following a week-long trial.

Mrs Last, who was driving a black BMW on 29th June, 2015, was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Mokka and a mauve-coloured Mazda being driven by Mr Plewman.

Mr Plewman, along with another man and two women, were taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision, though he died on 9th July.

Mrs Last, who denied the charge of causing death by dangerous driving, admitted in court that her vehicle had drifted onto the other carriageway, but could not explain how it happened.

A statement from Fosters Solicitors, who represented Mrs Last, said: “The nightmare of this fatal collision will inevitably remain with Mrs Last for the rest of her life. She is however incredibly relieved at the verdict returned by the jury who have reaffirmed that she was in no way to blame for the tragedy which occurred.

“For nearly two years we have worked relentlessly to show that Mrs Last was not responsible for causing this fatal collision.

“We set about at a very early stage putting together a team which would secure the right outcome which included instructing an experienced forensic road traffic consultant.

“We are delighted with the findings of the jury but recognise this was a deeply upsetting case for all parties concerned and our own thoughts naturally extend to the family of the deceased too.”

A statement issued by Mr Plewman’s family after the verdict said: “We as a family have reached the end of this part of the nightmare and will now be able to properly grieve the loss of a very much-loved husband, father and brother; as well as a good and valued friend to so many people whose lives he touched.”