Schoolgirl trapped in picket fence

A PUPIL had to be helped by firefighters after her leg was trapped in a picket fence at her school.

It happened at Newburgh Primary School in Kipling Avenue, Warwick on Wednesday, 5th April. The girl was not said to have been badly hurt and did not require hospital treatment.

A Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 12.42pm a fire crew attended a school in Kipling Avenue, Warwick, after an emergency call was received stating that there was a small child trapped in a picket fence.

“Upon arrival, the crews assisted the toddler removing their trapped leg from the fencing. The child was left in the care of the ambulance service.”