Shipston seal promotion after bouncing back from the brink

SHIPSTON Ladies Hockey Club are celebrating after securing promotion to Warwickshire League Division Two.

The team were on the brink of folding two seasons ago, when dwindling numbers made it difficult to get a full team out each way, resulting in relegation to division three.

But with the addition of new senior players and juniors from Shipston High School, this has enabled the team to drive forward under the careful and respected leadership of captain Jackie Wiliams.

There is a now a squad of more than 20 players which has now made team selection a challenge.

This season has seen excellent play each week resulting in many wins against strong opposition such as the University of Warwick. The hard work and commitment was rewarded with a second-place finish second in the league, behind Edgbaston 4ths.

As the team moves to the next chapter in their history they are seeking sponsorship to further develop the team. Any local business or individual interested in sponsoring can email Jackie Wiliams motowatkins@btinternet.com