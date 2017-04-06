Herald ‘Highly Commended’ in national awards

THE Stratford-upon-Avon Herald has been recognised by a national industry award, in last night’s Weekly Newspaper of the Year category. The Herald was awarded Highly Commended in the newsawards 2017, the only awards that celebrate the best in news media print, digital and business innovation.

Six other weekly newspapers were also on the shortlist: The Brecon & Radnor Express; Hackney Gazette; Newbury Weekly News; Newquay Voice; The Times of Tunbridge Wells, and Cambridge Independent, which was voted the winner.

Managing director and owner of the independent-owned Herald, Richard Boyden, said: “I am honoured that the Stratford Herald has been awarded Highly Commended, it is testament to the hard work of everyone associated with the Herald and a tribute to our valued readers and advertisers who loyally support their local newspaper.

“The Herald has been proudly at the heart of the community for almost 157 years, and this award is testament to the role that the Herald continues to play in our community.”

A spokesperson for the newsawards judges, said: “In a category dominated by tabloids and compacts, this broadsheet shone out for its stunning print production, with particular note made of its property supplement.

“A healthy sales performance also ticked the commercial criteria box, while further points were awarded for design and layout. Very impressive content and great stories. A lovely product.”

All the winners assembled for a black tie gala dinner, last night, Thursday, at the London Lancaster Hotel.

Herald editor Amanda Chalmers said: “This is fantastic news for all of us here at the Herald – it’s a great feeling that all the hard work that is put in by a small but very dedicated team of people has been recognised.

“But we aim to keep building on this success and keep developing the Herald as we strive to keep it at the centre of our community – as it has been for over 150 years.

“We thank all our contacts and our loyal readers, who buy the paper, as well as those who read us online, for their support. Long may it continue!”

