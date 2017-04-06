PICTURE GALLERY: Alcester v Redditch

ALCESTER sealed promotion to Midlands 3 West (South) after thrashing Redditch 51-8 at King’s Coughton.

A third successive 50 points plus victory ensures Alcester go into their final game of the season this weekend at third-placed Coventry side, Stoke Old Boys, with an unblemished home record.

Alcester still top the Midlands 4 West (South) table, although they are going to have to rely on other results to have a chance of being crowned champions.

