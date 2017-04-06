THE big wheel is in town and back on our front page as we exclusively reveal how much Stratford-on-Avon is benefitting financially from its presence.
We have news of the candidates in Warwickshire County Council’s May elections, with some big names stepping down, and a legal move to block the downgrading of a local hospital.
Also in this week’s Herald:
- Community groups share £180,000 of Stratford-upon-Avon Town Trust.
- Woman faces police biker crash charge.
- Work starts on £2million school extension.
- Have your say on MP’s second job.
- ArtsHouse chairman quits after four years.
- Businessman’s £110,000 Porsche 911 stolen and written-off.
- Brownie’s celebrate 100 years.
- Free parking plan continues.
- Nick Skelton announces his retirement from showjumping.
- Ken Kennett Centre reopening still on.
- Union and Bamboodle bars challenge licence suspensions.
- Stratford woman on drugs charges.
- Business centre celebrates first anniversary.
- Riverside restaurant reopens.
