THE big wheel is in town and back on our front page as we exclusively reveal how much Stratford-on-Avon is benefitting financially from its presence.

We have news of the candidates in Warwickshire County Council’s May elections, with some big names stepping down, and a legal move to block the downgrading of a local hospital.

Also in this week’s Herald:

Community groups share £180,000 of Stratford-upon-Avon Town Trust.

Woman faces police biker crash charge.

Work starts on £2million school extension.

Have your say on MP’s second job.

ArtsHouse chairman quits after four years.

Businessman’s £110,000 Porsche 911 stolen and written-off.

Brownie’s celebrate 100 years.

Free parking plan continues.

Nick Skelton announces his retirement from showjumping.

Ken Kennett Centre reopening still on.

Union and Bamboodle bars challenge licence suspensions.

Stratford woman on drugs charges.

Business centre celebrates first anniversary.

Riverside restaurant reopens.

