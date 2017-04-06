In this week’s Herald…

This week's front and back pages.

THE big wheel is in town and back on our front page as we exclusively reveal how much Stratford-on-Avon is benefitting financially from its presence.

We  have news of the candidates in Warwickshire County Council’s May elections, with some big names stepping down, and a legal move to block the downgrading of a local hospital.

Also in this week’s Herald:

  • Community groups share £180,000 of Stratford-upon-Avon Town Trust.
  • Woman faces police biker crash charge.
  • Work starts on £2million school extension.
  • Have your say on MP’s second job.
  • ArtsHouse chairman quits after four years.
  • Businessman’s £110,000 Porsche 911 stolen and written-off.
  • Brownie’s celebrate 100 years.
  • Free parking plan continues.
  • Nick Skelton announces his retirement from showjumping.
  • Ken Kennett Centre reopening still on.
  • Union and Bamboodle bars challenge licence suspensions.
  • Stratford woman on drugs charges.
  • Business centre celebrates first anniversary.
  • Riverside restaurant reopens.

Reigning Olympic individual showjumping champion Nick Skelton is to retire from the sport.