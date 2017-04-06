Widow backs assisted dying campaign

A WOMAN who lost her husband to a brain tumour is getting behind the campaign for assisted dying and urging people across the county to join her.

Rachel Pegler, aged 67, who previously worked as a community nurse and as a night sitter supporting terminally ill patients, is encouraging local people to join a new group in support of a campaign to allow terminally ill people to die with dignity.

Twelve people were at the group’s first meeting on Thursday, 16th March, at the Pickard Street Community Centre in Warwick.

Rachel, along with a group of people across Warwickshire, is supporting Dignity in Dying in calling for assisted dying to be legalised so that terminally ill people are given a choice and control over their death.

The group’s first meeting involved hearing from a representative of Dignity in Dying and brainstorming ideas for campaigning in the local area.

The issue is a personal one for Rachel, whose husband Graham was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour. They met when she was just 19.

Rachel, from Warwick, said: “He was diagnosed in January 2009 and passed away in March — he was 60-years-old. We were devastated and just getting our heads around the diagnosis. It was such a shock as he was never ill. Having to deal with what he went through in his final weeks is something no dying patient and family should ever have to endure.

“My view is that it is my human right to choose how I wish to die. I have had strong views about assisted dying for a few years and recently got involved with Dignity in Dying. I feel like people like myself need to get involved – the law has to change.”

Writing on a bog on www.conservativehome.com in 2015 Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi said it was time to legalise dying.

He wrote: “Failure to legalise assisted dying will not stop it happening.

“It’s time to put it clearly in the patient’s hands and give their choice the respect it deserves. Any of us would want it in our hands as well.