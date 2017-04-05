Sir Antony Sher KBE to receive prestigious Pragnell Award

SIR ANTONY SHER, KBE, is to receive this year’s prestigious Pragnell Award at the Shakespeare Birthday Lunch in April.

The two-time Laurence Olivier Award winner and four-time nominee has strong and affectionate ties to Stratford having joined the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1982 and toured in many roles, as well as appearing on film and TV. He is also a writer and theatre director.

With the Royal Shakespeare Company, Sir Antony Sher’s macabre, spider-like depiction of Richard III won him a Laurence Olivier Award. Since then he has played the lead in such productions as Tamburlaine, Cyrano de Bergerac, Stanley and Macbeth. He received his second Laurence Olivier Award for his performance of Shylock in The Merchant of Venice. Most recently he played the title role in King Lear with the Royal Shakespeare Company in Stratford last year.

The Pragnell Award is given by Stratford’s luxury jeweller to those who have made an outstanding and often life-long contribution to the works of Shakespeare.

The award, which is presented at the birthday luncheon, is a decorative silver rose bowl and is viewed as the focal point of the lunch.

“It is quite a special moment to witness someone who has spent so much of their life walking in the footprints of Shakespeare. The winners of the award are so accomplished, emotionally engaged and express such passion about their work. For me the lunch is very much like a scene from a Shakespeare play, we have the costumes, the speeches and the splendour of the award presentation it’s appropriate that the star of the play is the winner of the award,” said Pragnell managing director, Charlie Pragnell.

A formal committee consisting The Shakespeare Birthplace Trust, the Shakespeare Institute and the Royal Shakespeare Company chooses the Pragnell Award winner annually.

“Sir Antony Sher receives this year’s award because of his terrific lifetime contribution, knowledge, work and influence of Shakespeare,” Mr Pragnell said.

Last year’s 400th commemoration of Shakespeare’s death saw a global party in Stratford, this year the birthday celebration parade will be just as colourful with emphasis on the local community.

“Each celebration parade and lunch is unique and that’s because of the depth of history, the actors, the people that Stratford has. The celebration is the unifying force within the town. That’s what we wish to encourage as a benefit to all,” said Mr Pragnell.

A belief endorsed by Alan Haigh, one of the organisers of this year’s Birthday Lunch.

“As the organisers, my wife Ros and I are delighted that Sir Antony has won the Pragnell Award. We have seen all of his great Shakespeare performances with the RSC and it is hard to think of someone more deserving of such an award – he is a wonderful actor. We look forward to welcoming him to the lunch. The other speakers will be the theatre, opera and film director Phyllida Lloyd and the Lord Mayor of London, Andrew Parmley, with Stratford-based Professor Michael Dobson from the Shakespeare Institute, Dr Diana Owen from the Shakespeare Birthplace Trust and Cllr Juliet Short, our Mayor. The event, which has sold out, will be compered by the television journalist Quentin Willson. It should be a splendid occasion and it is fantastic that so many of the tickets have been bought by people from Stratford. It will be a real community event but with some very distinguished visitors. ”