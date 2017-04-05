Jean hailed as a loyal blood donor

DEDICATED blood donor Jean Bull from Kinwarton who has potentially saved more than 300 lives has been recognised by NHS Blood and Transplant for her loyalty and commitment.

Jean, aged 74, who has given 100 blood donations, was honoured for her life-saving efforts with a commemorative medal at the ceremony at Dunchurch Park Hotel.

Jean joined 34 other blood donors from across Warwickshire. All those at the ceremony had donated on at least 100 occasions.

Jean has been giving blood for over 40 years after seeing a local advert appealing for blood donors.

Guest speaker at the event was Natasha Pollock from Stratford-upon-Avon whose life was saved by a massive blood transfusion in 2015 after cesarean section at Worcester Hospital.