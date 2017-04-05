‘No reason to doubt it is genuine’ says Stanley Wells

A 17th Century notebook featuring contemporary comments on Shakespeare’s plays, which appeared on BBC One’s Antiques Roadshow, on Sunday has been estimated to be worth more than £30,000.

The notebook is believed to have come from the collection of an 18th Century antiquarian and traveller, John Loveday, and it was found by his five-times great-grandson, among his mother’s belongings.

Professor Sir Stanley Wells said: “It looks like there is no reason to doubt it is a genuine notebook.

“We do not know much about it. It was only quoted in one bit about Shakespeare, mentioning Twelfth Night.

“It’s very interesting to know the date of it. The note referring to Twelfth Night was written in 1623, so the notebook could show a memory of a performance.”

He continued: “Although it was said on the programme that it was almost illegible, from here, the handwriting looked perfectly legible for someone who can read writing from that period.

“I would love to know more about it, but there is nothing we can do until it is made available, as it is in private hands. I am keeping my eyes open about any further information about it.”

A valuation day for the show was held at Caversham Park, in Berkshire, where the notebook was taken along.