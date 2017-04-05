Prized Jags on pole position for motoring fest

TWO prized Jaguars will be among 50 of the luxury carmaker’s models on show at next month’s Stratford Festival of Motoring.

The XJ220 – a production version of the supercar from the 1990s – and an F-Type Bloodhound Support car used for parachute testing at over 170 mph are in the British Motor Museum and Jaguar Daimler Heritage Trust (JDHT) collection.

They will be on display on Wood Street over the May Bank Holiday weekend of 30th April and 1st May.

It is the fifth year of the popular festival.

Penny Tyler, marketing executive at the British Motor Museum, said: “The festival is a wonderful opportunity to see so many unique and remarkable cars and the Museum is delighted to bring along two prized Jaguars to support the event.”

This year there will be two routes for the festival ‘runs’ from Stratford out into the Warwickshire and Gloucestershire countryside.

The first, The Parliamentary Tour, is a petrol-powered treasure hunt-type quest involving a search for clues. The second, The Four Shilling Tour, is based on an old guide book, Shakespeare Country by Car, which sold for the princely sum of four shillings.

There will also be a treasure hunt organised by Henley Street’s Magic Alley. Using a special key, visitors will have to unlock clues across town to win some spectacular prizes.

This year’s Stratford Festival of Motoring is sponsored by Listers with Jaguar the featured marque.