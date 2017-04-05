Olympic hero Skelton announces his retirement

SHOWJUMPER Nick Skelton, who became Britain’s second-oldest Olympic gold medallist with victory at Rio 2016, is to retire.

The 59-year-old, who lives near Alcester, will compete for the final time at May’s Royal Windsor Horse Show on Big Star – the horse on which he won Olympic gold.

Four years earlier at the London Olympics he helped Great Britain to team gold alongside Scott Brash, Ben Maher and Peter Charles.

Apart from two Olympic golds, Skelton also won a World Championship silver medal and four bronzes, plus three European golds, three silver and three bronze.

“This sport has given me more than I could have ever hoped,” he said.

“It is such a difficult decision to make, but I’m not getting any younger and it is nice for the two of us to end on the highest note possible.

“Thank you to all of the incredible friends and fans for your support – we are truly appreciative and humbled.

“And lastly, thank you to all of the horses I’ve ridden. You have provided me with opportunities one could never have imagined.”

