Woman cut free from car in accident

A woman has been extracted from her car after a two-vehicle crash between Warwick and Claverdon this morning (Wednesday April 5). West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the crash on the A4189 near the junction with Norton Curlieu Lane at around 7.45am.

One woman is being extracted from her vehicle after complaining of back pain, and another woman is being taken to hospital with sternum pain.

Both injuries are believed to be minor. The road is closed in both directions, and fire crews have advised drivers to avoid the area.