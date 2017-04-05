Woman cut free from car in accident

A woman has been extracted from her car after a two-vehicle crash between Warwick and Claverdon this morning (Wednesday April 5). West Midlands Ambulance Service was called to the crash on the A4189 near the junction with Norton Curlieu Lane at around 7.45am.

One woman is being extracted from her vehicle after complaining of back pain, and another woman is being taken to hospital with sternum pain.

Both injuries are believed to be minor. The road is closed in both directions, and fire crews have advised drivers to avoid the area.

  • Lou Cifer

    lets all wish them both a speedy recovery.
    however lets not loose sight of the fact yet another woman in a powerful 4×4 involved in an accident surely its time to question men or women more so the later certainly those that use the loxley road and avondale crescent as a cut through from driving these powerful vehicles or at least ask them to take a advanced driving test
    how many more times will i witness moms on the school run busy on the phone or checking there make up as they power on down loxley road oblivious to oncoming traffic
    this has all the ingredients for a bad accident and then we all light tea lights and hold hands and say things like the children had there whole .life ahead of them

    TOO LATE THEN PAY ATTENTION MOMS ON THE SCHOOL RUN