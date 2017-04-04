Town boss Adams bolsters coaching staff

STRATFORD Town boss Carl Adams has bolstered his coaching team with the addition of former Alvechurch manager Ross Thorpe.

Thorpe was spotted putting the Town squad through their paces ahead of Saturday’s 1-1 draw with St Neots Town.

The 35-year-old, who also managed at Tividale, holds a UEFA A coaching licence and arrives as a replacement for Liam O’Neill, who left the club earlier this year for a full-time coaching role at Nuneaton Town.

“Ross is an excellent coach,” said a delighted Adams.

“He can coach at the top level and he’s very much sought after. He had a lot of offers and had the option of going to Grimsby Town, but he turned that down. It’s a great addition for us.”

