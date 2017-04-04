County council candidates are revealed

THE candidates for May’s Warwickshire County Council elections have been published today, Tuesday.

In the 14 divisions that cover Stratford-on-Avon district there are 58 candidates from six political parties, with the Conservatives, Lib Dems and, for the first time, the Green party contesting all seats.

Labour will contest 12, UKIP three and Stratford First just one.

Notable absentees from the ballot paper will be Cllr Chris Saint, who is stepping down from the county council after 16 years; Cllr Mike Gittus, who has represented Alcester since 2009; Henley councillor Mike Perry, who has served for 12 years; and Cllr Danny Kendall, who has served just one term having been elected to Wellesbourne division in 2013.

Among the candidates next month will be former Stratford District Council leader Susan Juned; a prominent campaigner against the huge housing development planned at Gaydon and Lighhorne Heath (G-LH), Laura Steele; and Jonathan Gullis, a member of the recently-formed Stratford Town Independent Supporters’ Association who in 2012 urged people to vote Labour despite being a Conservative councillor in Shipston at the time.

UKIP’s Stratford branch chairman, Edward Fila, will make his second attempt to be elected to local government in a matter of weeks. He will stand in Kineton and Red Horse division after getting just 92 votes and coming third out of four candidates when he stood in the by election in Stratford District Council’s Red Horse ward at the beginning of March, describing the result as ‘very disappointing’.

For a full list of candidates in Stratford wards CLICK HERE

There has been some reorganisation with the number of divisions across the whole county reduced from 63 to 57. Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, 4th May.

That has seen the Stratford divisions of Aston Cantlow and Henley merged to create Arden, while Stratford town itself will be covered by three divisions, each with one councillor. Currently there are three councillors in two divisions

Cllr Saint, who is leader of Stratford District Council, said: “The demands of an elected member are increasing, with reforms, so I have decided that I need all my time and energy to deal with my roles at Stratford District Council, together with my duties at the national LGA and the District Councils Network (DCN).

“I have been a county councillor for 16 years and it is perhaps time to make way for a new member to give myself more time to concentrate on my other responsibilities.”

Cllr Gittus listed tackling flooding in Alcester, preserving the town’s museum and library, and fire station, and securing substantial investment in the High Street infrastructure among his achievements.

He said: “I have often been criticised for being too parochial by my peers. I have worn this criticism with pride because my heart has always been in the midst of my community, engaging and working with them to achieve their goals.

“When I was elected in 2009 I had a single aim and that was to prevent Alcester from suffering the horrific consequences of a repeat of the flooding of the town in 2007. I gave up work, as I had promised, and became a full-time county councillor, embracing one project after another for the betterment of the community.

“It’s been a true pleasure to serve my community, but there comes a time when you have to reflect on the 24/7/365 aspect of the job, plus the financial and personal commitment the role requires.

“I shall continue to support the community I love and respect and hope to continue working with the many organisations that I am involved.”

Cllr Kendall said: “It was my choice, I’ve simply not got time for it anymore. I’ve had great fun in my one term, but I will remain on Stratford District Council until at least 2019 and am chairman of planning which is enough for me at the moment.”

Cllr Perry said: “I’ve done 12 years, four in Stratford and eight in Henley and I loved it, but there has been some reorganisation and my ward is going to go from 4,500 people to over 9,000 with nine parishes, and it’s becoming a full-time job.

“I’m 73 and have heart problems so it seemed the right time to hand it over to someone else. I’ve enjoyed the debates in the council chamber and the budget meetings, and I think I’ve achieved much with the Henley Music Festival, the community library, speed limits etc so there’s lots of rewarding things there that will still be there when I’m gone.”

The candidates to replace Cllr Philip Seccombe in Stratford District Council’s Ettington ward have also been confirmed. Cllr Seccombe is quitting to concentrate on his role as Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

The candidates are: Bill Dowling (Lib Dem), Penny-Anne O’Donnell (Conservative), and Dave Passingham (Green).

That vote also takes place on 4th May.