Stratford suffer blow to top-five hopes

STRATFORD’S hopes of a top-five finish in Midlands 1 West suffered a blow as they were beaten 27-19 by relegation-threatened Crewe and Nantwich.

The Black and Whites started brightly and with less than ten minutes on the clock opened the scoring.

Demon tackling by No. 8 Craig Voisey snuffed out a C&N attack and gave Stratford a line-out close to the halfway line.

Good ball off the top allowed Nathan Geekie at fly-half to break through the middle deep into the C&N half.

Inside centre Jack Young was in close support and Geekie offloaded to him about 25 metres out and Young finished off with a try in the righthand corner. Geekie added the extras and Stratford led 0-7.

For a lot of the match, Stratford played a lot of rugby worthy of the date, 1st April.

Just five minutes after taking the lead Stratford gifted C&N the equaliser.

A clearing kick by the home side failed to make touch but a fumbled catch gave them good field position deep in the Stratford half.

From the scrum, the No. 9 darted through the middle and lacklustre tackling allowed a try under the sticks.

Stratford made some great attacks, but the passing lacked its usual zip and the ball was going everywhere except to hand, as opportunity after opportunity went begging.

On 30 minutes, Geekie was blindsided by a tackle that was both high and late, but luckily after attention from both physios he was able to carry on.

Unluckily, the C&N flanker was also able to carry on as the referee decided that a penalty was the only punishment required. This set the tone for the rest of the match and high tackles and neck-rolls were an all-too-frequent sight from then on.

C&N then took the lead with a well-worked move that created an unmarked man on the right wing who was able to score an unconverted try in the corner. From the restart a good chase and pressure by Stratford forced a turnover.

Outside centre Andy Conway made a good break on the right before winger Dan Whitby finished off the move and levelled the scores 12-12.

Stratford had a couple of penalties that went wide and continued to challenge Barry the Butcher as the best in town with some haphazard handling and the half finished with no further scores.

In the second half, C&N started to play to their strength which was to use their bigger pack.

Whenever they got into the Stratford 22 they just inched forward one flop at a time until they made it to the line.

It was basic but effective rugby with good ball retention that put them into a 17-12 lead.

Stratford hit straight back and from the restart bundled C&N into touch for a line-out close to the ten metre line. The Stratford pack then showed that they could also use muscle and mauled their way deep into the C&N 22.

The backs then took over and Conway jinked and barged his way through the defence before again off-loading to Whitby to finish under the posts. Geekie’s conversion put Stratford back in front 17-19.

C&N dusted off plan A again and after some poor tackling allowed the backs to get into the Stratford half the forwards once again rumbled inexorably towards the line.

The Stratford defence conceded a penalty in an attempt to stop the drive which was taken quickly and with the defence in disarray, it was a relatively easy score from five metres out. The conversion attempt barely made it off the ground but the lead switched back 22-19.

Now C&N were really fired up as they sniffed a win and a bonus point one at that.

As the time ebbed away, some weak tackling by Stratford once again allowed C&N into the 22. The forwards again did their stuff and forced their way over the line for a fifth try.

In the final analysis it seemed simply that Crewe and Nantwich just wanted it a lot more than Stratford.

The next match this Saturday is the final home game of the season against Dudley Kingswinford, while it is also the club’s Ladies’ Day.

This match could easily be the difference between Stratford finishing fourth or seventh. The kick-off is at 3pm.