Kindersley leads way for Stratford AC as thousands take part in Regency 10k

PERFECT weather greeted runners for the 13th Wright Hassall Regency 10k race in Leamington Spa on Sunday.

A large contingent of Stratford AC runners made the short trip, with several delivering impressive age category performances as they attempted to earn valuable points in the club’s grand prix competition.

First to finish for the club was Robin Kindersley (65th, 40.09). In doing so, Kindersley comfortably won his age group category by almost four minutes and while being slightly disappointed not to dip under 40 minutes, this disappointment was greatly tempered by being able to overtake fellow club member James Cusack in the finishing straight.

Cusack (69th, 40.17) having decided against running the Manchester Marathon, opting to compete in the Stratford Marathon instead had a fabulous race, losing out to Kindersley by just eight seconds.

However, he remains firmly on track for the Copenhagen Ironman in August.

Evergreen Malcolm Bowyer (89th, 41.01) is shortly due to compete in his 22nd London Marathon and was able to run such a good race, despite having completed a 20-mile training run just 24 hours earlier.

Sam Nicholson (149th, 43.02) continued his impressive 2017 form, finishing fourth for the club.

Next to finish were a trio of the clubs more senior members. First of these was David Jones (262nd, 45.50). Jones was delighted to just get the better of his two club-mates, but it was a close-run thing, only managing to overtake Roger Wilson (280th – 46.15) in the final kilometre.

Wilson finished first in his age group and finishing second in that age group was Phil Brennan (326th – 47.10).

The first lady to finish for the club was Lynne Hinson (371st – 47.36). Hinson also managed to finish sixth in her age group.

Next to finish was young Annie Cox, whose impressive time of just 49.10 ensured she was fourth to finish in the female junior category.

Cox finished just 13 seconds ahead of Luke Watkins (426th, 49.23).

For Dave Maundrell (499th, 50.37) the Regency 10k is a race he looks forward to every year and while being slightly disappointed to just miss out on a sub-50 minute time, he used his experience of the course to deliver another great run.

The next two ladies to finish for the club performed well in their respective age groups.

Angela Cox (550th – 51.50) finished seventh in her age group, managing to beat fellow club member Ruth Calderbank (551st – 51.56) by just six seconds.

Calderbank’s disappointment at losing out to Cox was alleviated somewhat by her winning her age group by a hugely impressive nine minutes.

Alan Wright (618th, 52.21) has recently had to pull out of the forthcoming Brighton Marathon, as niggling injuries have meant he hasn’t been able to put in the long runs necessary but as this run shows, there is nothing wrong with his 10k runs.

1,737 runners finished the race, which was won by Paddy Roddy in a time of 32.31. First lady finisher was Kelsey Wiberley in 56th place and a time of 39.38.

Other Stratford AC runners: Charlotte Potgieter 650th 52.51, Wendy Bowyer 704th 53.15 Jan McLure 724th, 54.15, Bev Brigden 881st 56.22, Gemma Smith 1025th 58.51, Jon Kelleher 1184th 1.01.19, Tash Watkins 1334th 1.02.47, Hannah Thatcher 1372nd 1.04.02, Christine Cooper 1444th 1.06.25, Jane Fradgley 1522nd 1.07.37, Sheryl Buckland 1659th 1.13.21.