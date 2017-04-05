Have your say on MPs’ second jobs

THE public are to have their say on MPs’ second jobs.

A short review of the guidelines by the independent Committee on Standards in Public Life has been launched just three weeks after the Herald revealed Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi had been paid a £253,000 bonus by oil firm Gulf Keystone Petroleum which employs him as chief strategy officer.

Mr Zahawi also earns an annual salary of around £240,000 from the company.

The committee is inviting comments on what factors should be taken into account in determining the reasonable limits on MPs’ outside interests, actual or potential conflicts of interest, whether there is sufficient transparency, and whether there needs to be new rules.

Mr Zahawi told the Herald back in January: “Outside interests are healthy; you wouldn’t want a doctor or a nurse to stop practising, why would you want a businessman to stop being an entrepreneur.

“I make sure that my priority is my constituency, I make sure that anything I do outside of Parliament does not interfere with my work in my constituency.”

The public consultation element of the review runs until Friday, 28th April. To have your say CLICK HERE

