Bank of England chief meets business leaders

THE Bank of England has been given an insight into the economy of Coventry and

Warwickshire.

Graeme Chaplin, the Bank of England’s agent for the West Midlands, met members of the

Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber of Commerce at Coombe Abbey.

He gave an economic outlook and indicated that future interest rate rises would be slow and gradual, as and when the Bank felt that the UK economy was ready for less stimulus.

Graeme said that the Bank of England did not want to ‘spook’ businesses and individuals

with interest rate rises at a &me of uncertainty around Brexit.

Firms fed back that there were a variety of pressures on growth including the rising costs of raw materials, shortages of skilled staff – exacerbated by Brexit – and, in this region, a lack of new employment land.

Ajay Desai, of the Coventry and Warwickshire Chamber, said: “Our members provide an

insight into what is happening in the real world of business.

“The Bank, of course, looks at the statistics and the trends but I know Graeme finds it

extremely useful to meet companies from a range of sectors to hear how they are growing

and what, if any pressures, could be holding that back.

“The general mood is positive but, of course, there is a big unknown on the horizon. Brexit

hasn’t affected short-term decisions being made by companies across the patch but we will

watch closely to see as and when that starts to kick in.”