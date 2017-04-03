Man due in court after post office raid

A MAN is due in court next week in connection with a robbery at Warwick post office.

Daniel Karl Holder, aged 32, of Coventry Road, Warwick, will appear at Warwick Crown Court on Thursday, 13th April, when he will face one count of robbery and one count of theft from a person in connection.

Both relate to the robbery on Tuesday, 14th March.

Court documents show the amount stolen during the robbery was over £800.

Holder did no enter a plea when he appeared at Warwickshire Magistrates’ Court in Leamington on Thursday, 16th March, when was also charged with two counts of theft from a shop, in January and in March, both of which he admitted, and he was fined a total of £50.

Police said the robbery happened at about 11am at the post office counter which is inside Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall headquarters on Market Place. No-one was injured.