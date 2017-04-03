Town lacking a spark, says boss Adams

CARL Adams admitted Stratford Town were lacking a “spark” after they were held to a 1-1 draw by St Neots Town at the Premier Plus Stadium.

Substitute Jamie Spencer netted a late equaliser as Town bounced back from a poor first-half performance to salvage a point.

“I felt it was a poor game with very little tempo to it,” said the Town boss.

“I don’t know if we were a bit complacent knowing that we are safe for another season, but we didn’t have the same spark as last week.

“Nevertheless, we have taken seven points from our last three games two of which were away and I have to be satisfied with that.

“On another positive note I would also say that I think we are learning to be considerably more resilient, as had this game been played a few weeks ago we might well have not been able to come back and probably ended up losing it 1-0.”

Stratford return to Evo-Stik Southern League Premier Division action on Friday night when they go to relegation-threatened Hayes and Yeading.