Artists from around the world donate work for charity art sale

A brilliantly unique art sale and exhibition, the Twitter Art Exhibit, is on at Stratford ArtsHouse until 19th April.

Artists from 58 countries have submitted more than 1,000 original postcard-sized pictures that will be sold at the show. The cards will be selling for £30 each or four for £100 with all the proceeds going to the charity — Molly Olly’s Wishes. Celebrities have also contributed their artworks, which were auctioned off on the opening night on Saturday — they included works by Norman Ackroyd RA, Sir Ian McKellen and Gok Wan.

Molly Olly’s Wishes supports children with terminal or life threatening illnesses and their families to help with their emotional wellbeing. They grant individual wishes and donate therapeutic toys and books to both children directly and to hospitals throughout the UK.

The local charity was set up by Rachel and Tim Ollerenshaw after their daughter Molly died in 2011 aged died after a five-year battle with cancer.

The exhibition is open everyday from 10am to 4pm; and until 6pm on Saturdays.

Warning: you will want to make a purchase!

Find out more at twitterartexhibit.org