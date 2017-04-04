Historic mileposts removed for restoration

A number of historic milestones between Stratford and Long Compton have been removed for restoration, thanks to a grant of £35,000 from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

Residents living close to some of the milestones were left confused to find that they had disappeared earlier this month, but the Milestone Society has confirmed that they are behind it.

Altogether six milestones have been sent to a company in Derbyshire for restoration, with all expected to be re-installed by July.

Robert Caldicott from the Milestone Society said: “It shows that people do notice when they realise that they are not there. We are currently restoring the milestones and fixing them with noticeboards like the ones they originally had.

“We’re hoping to have them back in place in a few weeks’ time.”