Stratford’s leave and remain camps react to the triggering of Article 50

The divisive issue of Brexit has once again stirred its head in Stratford as Britain formally began its exit from the EU last week.

last Wednesday Prime Minister Theresa May triggered Article 50, the formal declaration of Britain’s intention to leave the union, though Brexit still remains a contentious issue.

On what will undoubtedly prove to be an important period in Britain’s history, the Herald spoke to some of those involved in the leave and remain campaigns about what they think the future holds.

Local businessman Alan Hogan, who campaigned to remain, said: “I’m still not happy about it, but we’ve got to make the best of the situation and move forward, but I think it will be a long time before we actually leave, at least two years.

“It’s hard to know what impact this will have on my business, we’ve had someone from the Department of Trade and Industry down here advising us about exports. At the moment there are no import tariffs, we can sell freely to any country within the EU and I would be keen for that to continue.

“We believe our exports to places like Russia may be affected as currently we can get all the way to Eastern Europe before encountering delays or having to fill in extensive paperwork. I fear we might suffer delays and have to pay tariffs crossing through European states after Brexit.

“The only positive thing about leaving is that people might move on and we might not discuss it so much, but I think it will rumble on for a long time.

“I still believe we are better remaining within an organisation and influencing it then being on its periphery.”

However Lord Digby Jones, who was vocal in his support of Brexit last year, believes leaving will give Britain more control over its future.

Lord Jones said: “I’m delighted we have secured the approval of the people and parliament to begin our exit from the EU and not before time, a lot of people and a lot of businesses will be thinking get on with it.

“Business doesn’t like uncertainty so the sooner we can start negotiations, the better.

“I hope the remoaners will now accept the result of the referendum, we live in a democratic country and they’re entitled to protest about it, but I would suggest they now put their energies into supporting our negotiations.

“I am not worried about tariffs, it’s not in our interests or the interests of EU states to impose them. We’re a huge market for European goods, for French agriculture, German cars and much more.

“My concerns are about the potential for delays at customs boarders and red tape.

“I’m positive we can achieve the right outcome, It’s in Europe and Britain’s interests but it will need a degree of understanding on both sides.

“Immigration is vital for the Britain economy, leaving the EU doesn’t mean we want no immigration, it’s about Westminster taking control over immigration policy and Britain being able to welcome immigrants from all over the world, not just from the pool of the EU.

“In five years’ time I think Britain will have a good relationship with other EU states and trade without tariffs, but also a better progressive trading relationship with the rest of the world. If I have one regret about the referendum it is that I should have campaigned even more vociferously then I did to leave.”

Lucy Thomas, former deputy director of Britain stronger in Europe and current head of Brexit advice at communications company Edelman, believes it could take much longer for a trade deal to be done with the EU.

“It took Canada seven-years to negotiate its deal with the EU and a deal with Britain would be much more complex, so I think two years is overly optimistic. Many experts think it will actually take around ten years before a comprehensive agreement is reached.” She said.

“To see Article 50 finally being triggered is very sad for me because of all the effort myself and fellow remain campaigners put in prior to the referendum. It’s clearly going to be a long process and I struggle to see how Britain will come out of negotiations any better than if had we remained in the EU.

“Businesses are already moving away from Britain, inflation is happening and sterling will fall further and I’m sad to say I think there will be job losses.

“These along with the loss of EU project funding are all things that could be felt by residents in Stratford. I think one of the things the remain campaign could have done better was highlighting the economic argument for staying. I think the leave side were pretty economical with the truth those who think leaving will be the answer to all our problems will be left disappointed.

“I understand why so many young people are angry about leaving as it may put the opportunities available to them at risk.”

Stratford TV motoring journalist and Brexit supporter Quentin Willson is pleased that the process of leaving is finally underway.

He said: “It’s good that we’re getting it done, it gives everyone more security and shows that the process is underway. It demonstrates to more than half the population who voted for Brexit that we’re committed to leaving.

“I have no Brexit regret, what we all voted against was Jean-Claude Junker’s federalist ambitions. The EU was out of control and was affecting our justice system, that’s what we voted against.

“We will make Brexit work, we have all the skills to make it a success.

“My one concern is that I hope negotiations with the EU do not turn spiteful because we have decided to leave.

“I think in five years’ time Britain will be prosperous, ambitious and with trade agreements in place with countries all over the world as well as with the EU.”

