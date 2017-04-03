Stratford Foodbank appeals for help following busiest winter on record

Stratford Foodbank is appealing for donations following its busiest winter on record.

The number of Foodbank clients from December to February was up 22 per cent on last year leaving stocks at the charity’s warehouse at an all-time low.

The average number of people using the service rose to 163 people per month, its highest ever level.

Foodbank manager Marion Homer said: “This increased demand has obviously had an effect on the Foodbank’s warehouse and, despite some generous food donations, our food stocks are the lowest I have ever seen them. Whilst we are not in any immediate danger of having to turn people away, we are asking for increased food donations to help us during this busy time.

“The Foodbank has been very fortunate, as the people of Stratford have always been extremely generous, without them, we would not be able to bring this essential service to the town. Year on year food donations are actually up 50% but, due to rising client numbers, we do need more food to meet this unfortunate growing need.“

If you would like to donate items to the foodbank they can be dropped off in the collection baskets at Tesco, Waitrose, Morisons or at Holy Trinity Church.

Alternatively, food donations can be brought directly to the Foodbank’s warehouse at Tesco car park on Monday and Wednesday between 2-4pm, and on Tuesdays and Fridays between 11.30 – 2pm.

Donations of tinned pies, tinned ham, corned beef, coffee, rice, rice pudding, savoury biscuits/snacks, pasta sauces, and tinned veg are particularly welcome at the moment.

The foodbank can only take tinned or packaged items and small sizes are preferred.