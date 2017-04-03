Weekend football round-up

JAY Tilbury and Ash Wilkes both bagged braces as FC Stratford thrashed AFC Solihull 5-0 at the DCS Stadium on Saturday.

Adam Hemmings was on target as Stratford strengthened their claims for a top-five finish in Midland League Division Three.

In Midland League Division One, Racing Club Warwick came from behind to beat Uttoxeter Town 2-1 at Springfield Road.

Luke Lewis put the home side ahead at the start of the second half, but two late strikes from Jake Brown saw the Racers claim the points.

Studley moved up to 15th in the table thanks to an excellent 3-0 win at Lichfield City. Luke Dugmore, Matthew Dorgan and Aaron Westwood got the goals.

Damien Salt (2), Gavin Saunders and Luke Delaney all struck as rock-bottom Southam United suffered a 4-0 defeat at Heath Hayes.

In Midland League Division Two, Earlswood Town are up to 11th thanks to a 2-1 home success over Feckenham.