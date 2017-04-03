Hundreds respond to Stratford Transport Strategy consultation

Warwickshire County Council say they are happy with the response to the draft Stratford Transport Strategy public consultation, which ended last week.The consultation finished last Thursday with 651 people completing an online survey about the Strategy.

The council also received a significant number of completed paper copies of the survey.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “We are very pleased with the number of responses we have had to the public consultation on the draft Stratford-upon-Avon Transport Strategy.

“The next step is to analyse the feedback and we will be starting work on this very shortly.”

Last month several organisations including Stratford Town Council and the Stratford Town Transport Group criticised the plan put forward as the solution to the town’s traffic woes.

The draft strategy was described as lacking detail, substance and analysis, and as a missed opportunity.

The Herald also recently revealed that the Birmingham Road Improvement Scheme, seen as a key part of the strategy, had failed to win £2.7million of vital funding from the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership.