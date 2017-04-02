Skelton closes in on century with Stratford double

LOCAL trainer Dan Skelton moved to within three of a successive century of winners at Stratford on Saturday, taking the opening two races on Bordeaux Undiscovered Raceday, writes David Hucker.

With the J & C Davis Novices’ Hurdle divided into two, there was an eight-race card and anyone caught out by the earlier start time will have missed an impressive performance by Excellent Team in the first division.

Previously trained by Saeed bin Suroor on the Flat, he moved to Dan Skelton last summer and proved a model of consistency, landing his maiden hurdles win at Fontwell Park in August.

Outsider Miss Williams led over the first flight but, from then on, there was only one horse in it, as Excellent Team jumped well at the head of the field and, although newcomer Green Or Black looked a danger at one stage, he had 13 lengths to spare at the line from the running-on Petiville.

Skelton saddled I’ll Be Your Clown in the second division and, although he hadn’t been seen out over jumps for 783 days, punters sent him off the 11-8 favourite to make a winning debut for the newly-formed Rio Gold Racing Club.

Sent to the front by Harry Skelton turning for home, I’ll Be Your Clown looked the likely winner, but Lerichi Belle came to throw down a strong challenge at the final flight and there was just a short head in it at the post, with Quids In running on in third, having been outpaced down the back straight.

The Bordeaux Undiscovered Great Value Wines Selling Hurdle had a wide-open look about it, but punters had no doubt about the winner, backing the maiden Deebaj down to 11-8 favourite.

He never look like breaking his duck, however, being pushed along by David Bass from halfway, eventually finishing tailed off behind Astrum, who appreciated the drop in class after running second in a handicap at Sedgefield last time, giving young jockey Harry Stock his eighth career win.

There was some spirited bidding at the post-race auction and the hammer came down at 7,000 gns with the winner being bought by Edgcote trainer Alex Hales.

Querry Horse topped the weights in the £10,000 Bordeaux Undiscovered La Fleur Morange Handicap Chase (Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series Qualifier) over two and three-quarter miles, although he needed to brush up his jumping to be in the shake-up, having made mistakes before unseating Jack Sherwood at Ludlow on his last run.

Although racing keenly in the lead, his jumping again wasn’t fluent and he was passed at the 12th fence by Pull the Chord, ridden by champion jockey Richard Johnson, and Some Buckle, who started to draw away from the rest.

It was the superior jumping of Some Buckle that won the day, putting daylight between himself and Pull The Chord from the final fence to come home by 14 lengths in the hands of Adrian Heskin.

There was another £10,000 prize fund for the following Bordeaux Undiscovered Mathilde Handicap Hurdle and Johnson was on board Star Foot, who set out in front, leading the field along to the penultimate flight where 14-1 shot St Saviour jumped ahead.

He, in turn, was joined by bottom-weight Asum going to the last but, just when it looked like the Skelton team could be in for another winner, Asum buckled on landing, leaving St Saviour clear to record his third win over jumps.

With 15 runners, the The Bordeaux Undiscovered Best Claret Handicap Hurdle over two and three-quarter miles looked another tricky puzzle with odds of 5-1 and upwards on offer on Friday evening.

On the day, it was North Hill that attracted the money, being backed into 100-30 and, sent to challenge Bel Esprit approaching the final flight, he sprinted away on the run-in to bring up jockey Tom O’Brien’s 75th winner of the season.

Favourite backers soon knew their fate in the Bordeaux Undiscovered Wedding Wines Handicap Chase when Ballycoe fell at the third fence.

The race turned out to be a match between Modeligo and Strongly Suggested, with the former, who loves good summer ground, running on the stronger from the last fence for trainer Matt Sheppard and jockey son Stan.

Gunfleet sprang a 16-1 surprise in the concluding Bordeaux Undiscovered Wines Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race when making a winning debut to beat the Skelton-trained Solomon Grey and favourite Talkischeap, who didn’t have much room on the rail inside the last furlong.