Spencer grabs late equaliser as Town snatch a point against St Neots

SUBSTITUTE Jamie Spencer rescued a point as Stratford Town snatched a point in a 1-1 draw with St Neots at the Premier Plus Stadium, writes Bryan Hale.

The afternoon nearly got off to a sensational start with the Saints going close with only the second kick of the game.

Lewis Wilson kicked off and rolled the ball back to Shane Hill whose audacious effort from inside the centre circle had to be tipped over by the alert Stratford keeper Niall Cooper.

Stratford soon settled down with leading scorer Edwin Ahenkorah having a well struck left footer comfortably held by the Saints keeper Alex Archer, but it was the Saints who went ahead the lead on 17 minutes.

A neat move ended with Jevani Brown threading the ball through to Wilson on the right of the penalty area and he coolly slotted it past the advancing Cooper.

As the Saints began to boss the possession Declan Rogers headed over from only six yards out on the half-hour mark, and shortly after a fierce effort from the dangerous Brown – who has attracted the attention of a number of Football League clubs – was beaten away by Cooper.

Cooper made another smart save from Tom Wood in the final minute of the half with Stratford probably fortunate only to be one down at the interval.

The Saints continued on top after the restart with Rogers firing narrowly wide and Taylor Parr also not far away from a Brown corner.

But Stratford kept plugging away and grabbed a draw when Spencer chased a through ball and executed a perfect lob over Archer from the edge of the penalty area.

Even then, Saints had one last chance to win the game deep into added time when Brown set up an opening for Tom Knowles, but Cooper was smartly off his line to make a point-saving block.

Stratford Town: Niall Cooper, James Fry (c), James Hancocks, Barry Fitzharris (Simeon Tulloch 61), Wayne Thomas, Guy Clark, George Forsyth, Will Grocott, Mike Taylor, Edwin Ahenkorah (Jamie Spencer 67), Justin Marsden (Emmitt Delfouneso 83).