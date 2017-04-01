Skelton’s Excellent Team set to shine at Stratford

RACEGOERS will certainly be getting value for money at Stratford on Saturday, as the course stages eight races on its Bordeaux Undiscovered sponsored card, which now gets underway at 1.40pm, writes David Hucker.

The J & C Davis Novices’ Hurdle over an extended two miles has been divided into two and Excellent Team, trained locally by Dan Skelton sets the standard in the first heat.

Previously trained by Saeed bin Suroor on the Flat, he was a model of consistency for the Skelton yard over last summer, landing his maiden hurdles win at Fontwell Park in August.

He subsequently ran well behind Peter The Mayo Man, a performance which would give him a good chance here and, with the stable in good form over the last couple of days, should go close, with Irish point-to-point winner, Don’t Act Up rated the likely danger.

Skelton saddles I’ll Be Your Clown in the second division, but he hasn’t been seen out over jumps for 783 days and Quids In, a winner by 13 lengths at Uttoxeter on his penultimate run, could be the one to be on.

The Bordeaux Undiscovered Great Value Wines Selling Hurdle has a wide-open look about it, but two that catch the eye are Astrum, who has only won once but is dropped in class after running second in a handicap at Sedgefield last time, and course winner Sailors Warn who, although well-beaten when odds-on favourite at Fakenham, still boasts the highest official rating of the eight runners.

Querry Horse tops the weights in the £10,000 Bordeaux Undiscovered La Fleur Morange Handicap Chase (Challenger Middle Distance Chase Series Qualifier) over two and three-quarter miles and will need to brush up his jumping after making mistakes before unseating Jack Sherwood at Ludlow on his last run.

Preference is for Pull The Cord, who hails from the Philip Hobbs stable, successful with a double at Warwick on Thursday, and is slowly slipping down the handicap.

There’s another £10,000 prize fund for the following Bordeaux Undiscovered Mathilde Handicap Hurdle in which Sirop De Menthe, who has been mixing it in some pretty hot company this season, can’t be ruled out despite carrying top-weight.

Sioux Chieftain, trained by Dr Richard Newland, won his only race over hurdles at Wetherby exactly a year ago and is difficult to assess, and bottom-weight Asum has to bounce back from a disappointing run at Doncaster.

With 16 runners due to line up, the The Bordeaux Undiscovered Best Claret Handicap Hurdle over two and three-quarter miles looks another tricky puzzle with odds of 5-1 and upwards on offer on Friday evening.

Top-weight, Badbad Leroy Brown turns out again after winning at Hereford on Sunday and, despite being penalised for that success, will have his weight reduced by the 7lb claim of Robert Hawker.

Modeligo returned to form on his last run and will appreciate the better ground in the Bordeaux Undiscovered Wedding Wines Handicap Chase, although could find this two and a half mile trip as far as far as he wants to go. Ballycoe, whose trainer Chris Gordon landed a double at the opening meeting of the season, might prove the danger.

For those still standing, the Bordeaux Undiscovered Wines Standard Open National Hunt Flat Race brings the curtain down at 5.35pm and Yorkshire trainer Richard Fahey saddles Carlisle winner Arakhan.

Jockey Brian Hughes, who lies second to reigning champion Richard Johnson in this year’s title race with 135 winners, makes a dash from Uttoxeter where he rides in the 3.05pm race and the combination look to have three-times point-to-point winner Talkischeap to beat, although his Warwick conqueror Cirano De Sivola rather let the form down when beaten over hurdles at the course last week.