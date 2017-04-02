Church project nearly complete

THE first part of the St Peter’s Church, Wormleighton project is nearly complete.Heritage Lottery Fund provided most of the funds which has included weatherproofing activities. The main part of these works is now nearing completion after much slow and painstaking work by the builders during the winter months.

The re-slating of the nave, chancel and aisle and the installing of new rainwater goods are now complete with the chancel ridge tiles being re-fixed and work now commencing on putting new lead on the tower.

The £140,000 project has not just involved building work but has included an archaeological graveyard survey, establishing contacts with two local schools who have made several church visits and producing some innovative teaching materials coupled with publicity initiatives. The master plan of the graveyard is now complete with individual stones assigned unique identifiers and recorded.