Sophia to fly flag for Britain at World Fencing Championships

STRATFORD’S own sword superstar Sophia Potter is set to fly the flag for Great Britain again this weekend.

The Stratford-upon-Avon School student travelled to Bulgaria on Friday to take part in the World Cadet Fencing Championships.

Potter is one of only two British female fencers (sabre) to qualify.

This is her second trip to Bulgaria this month. Two weeks ago, the 17-year-old was one of only four GB girls selected for the European Cadet Fencing Championships, where she finished in the top 50 and tenth in the team event.

Her selection for the World Championships completes an incredible season which has seen her become the British under-17 women’s sabre champion as well as the British under-23 champion. She is currently ranked number one in the UK and 26th in Europe.

“It’s been a great season for me,” said Potter, who was named Stratford’s Junior Sports Person of the Year in February.

“All the years of training are really paying off and I hope to continue the success in Bulgaria.”

Potter plans to take a gap year once she has completed her A-Levels, in order to develop her ambition of becoming an Olympic fencer.

She fences for Shakespeare’s Swords Fencing Club, which is affiliated to King Edward VI School in Stratford.

Fellow club member Joe Pocknell will also be in Bulgaria, having qualified for the GB sabre cadet team.