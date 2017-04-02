Cheers! Pub takes CAMRA prize

CHEERS! The Warwickshire Pub of the Year 2017 voted by Shakespeare CAMRA is The Norman Knight at Whichford and it’s all down to teamwork.

CAMRA members make unannounced visits to pubs in the area sample the ales and discreetly complete their reports.

The pub, which has been owned by Richard Williams of Stratford-upon-Avon Brewery since 2015, has placed great emphasis on quality and tradition to achieve pub of the year and it has some simple but effective secrets for success – teamwork and great tasting ales.

Manageress Amber Wheatley said: “We are a family, only there’s 15 to 20 of us who work at the pub at any given time. We get on well and believe in giving good service to our customers and that includes the beers.”

Anyone visiting The Norman Knight will be spoilt for choice when it comes to supping ale.

The beers are brewed at The Stratford-upon-Avon Brewery in Stratford and use natural ingredients. One of the most popular on sale around the district and at The Norman Knight is Stratford Gold and it’s got some good stable mates. Richard says his Malty Pig Bitter is a more traditional taste which uses English hops but for those wanting something a bit different, he recommends Stratford Mosaic which uses American hops. And there’s the Winter Warmer, Louis’s Pale Ale, Immortal and Dark Star Porter to choose from.

Each beer has its own story and character. Stratford Gold has a distinct aroma which nestles in the glass, Malty Pig and Winter Warmer have a deep mahogany colour and flavor and it’s this individuality that CAMRA liked.