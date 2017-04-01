Charity event was just their cup of tea

DANCERS from across Warwickshire and surrounding areas came together for a tea dance which raised £1,800 for the new Stratford Cancer and Eye Hospital at the ArtsHouse.

The tea dance was organised by Maggi Stewart who plays in the band Moon and Stars who provided the music for the afternoon. Over 180 dancers came together to dance to the waltz, foxtrot and other ballroom dances.

Moon and Stars is a group of musician friends under the leadership of professional pianist and bandleader Roger Moon. They are a strict tempo orchestra playing the authentic dance music of the 1930s and 1940s and perform regularly for charitable and commercial events

Maggi said: “There was a fantastic atmosphere at the dance and it was clear that guests enjoyed the afternoon. Our band love playing at these events and particularly where we are helping raise money for a cause close to local people’s hearts”.