It could be you and this time it is!

THE latest awards from the Big Lottery Fund for community projects has seen five local organisations benefit from the scheme.

The funding will support a diverse range of projects enabling people to improve their skills, meet new people and strengthen their communities.

Two of the local recipients are:

The Shakespeare Hospice, Stratford – £4,220

The hospice will use the funding to bring young people together to produce a film related to the issue of bereavement. The project will provide participants with opportunities to socialise and access positive activities, increasing their self-esteem and in turn mental wellbeing.

Forest of Hearts – Making a Bee Line – Pathlow, Stratford – £9,993

A learning garden will be created by this group with the funding. This will create an environment where people can engage in activities which benefit their health and wellbeing, as well as providing young people with disabilities the opportunity to learn new skills through managing an apiary.

“This is fantastic news!” Said Carol Longden of Forest of Hearts. “We have now appointed a bee keeper lady – Amy Newsome – and our first three bee hives will be ready in the next month or so. We’ve also been able to work closely with Stratford Bee Keepers and Warwickshire Bee Keepers on this project.”

