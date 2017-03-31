Stratford Tri Club’s juniors start their season in style

STRATFORD Triathlon Club kicked off their season in style following a string of success in the Midlands Junior Triathlon Series at Wombourne last Saturday.

On a glorious sunny day, 13 junior athletes from Stratford took part in the event that comprised of a swim followed by an off-road run.

First up was the youth category, where Stratford were represented by Ben Jones and Abbie Wootton over the 400 metre swim/4,000 metre run course.

After winning the Tri Star 3 championship last year, Ben Jones showed good form stepping up to the new longer distance, finishing in a eighth place in the boys’ race in a time of 23 minutes 43 seconds.

Abbie Wootton also excellent fabulous endurance, stepping up to the new distance by finishing in second place in the girls’ race and taking the first podium place of the season for Stratford in a time of 24 minutes 6 seconds.

Next up was the Tri Star 3 category (300 metre swim/3,000 metre run) where Helena West completed the race in a well-deserved fifth place in a time of 20 minutes 54 seconds in the girls’ race.

In the boys’ race, Lewis Flower competed in his first race for the club, finishing in an impressive 12th place (21.46) and Joshua Angus showed that he is going to be a force to be reckoned with finishing in eighth position in a time of 19.29.

Joel Watson also put in a magnificent performance, finishing in third in a time of 17.58, picking up another podium place for the club.

Stratford were represented by three athletes in the Tri Star 2 category (200 metre swim/2,000 metre run), all stepping up to the distance for the first time and all being in the younger year of a two-year age category.

Stratford were represented by Georgia Pridham, who finished in 20th position in the girls’ race in a time of 15.43 seconds and Molly Bullock, winner of the Tri Star 1 championship last year, finishing in an incredible third position in a time of 12.39, just four seconds behind the winner.

The boys were represented by Theo Skirvin, who is growing in confidence all of the time, finishing in seventh place in the boys’ race in a time of 13.38 seconds.

In the Tri Star 1 Category (150 metre swim/1,500 metre run) Stratford were represented by three athletes.

In the girls’ race, Kate Pridham ran the race of her life to earn another podium place for the club with a well-deserved third place, a courageous sprint finish saw her complete the course in a time of 11.09.

The boys were represented by Joshua Flower in his first race for the club, finishing in seventh place in the boys’ race in a time of 11.52 and Jake Deaner, who earned another podium place for the club finishing in third place in a time of 10.04.

Last up for the club was seven-year-old Martha Bullock, trying to emulate her older sister Molly.

Martha was competing in her first race, the Tri Star Start category (50 metre swim/600 metre run) and she did not disappoint.

she took the lead from the starters whistle in the swim and after exiting the pool with clear daylight between her and the rest of the field she did not look back and finished with the final podium position for the club in a fabulous first place in a time of 4.40.

Head coach Richard Cox was delighted with the display from the Stratford teamand he said: “The whole of the junior tri section have worked incredibly hard in training over the winter. These results are the reward of this work.”