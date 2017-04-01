New Sunday market in Alcester

AN all-new market launches in Alcester, tomorrow, 2nd April. Sketts Quality Events is running the new Alcester Market, along the Hiigh Street between 10am and 3pm on every first Sunday of the month.

Aby Stephens, Secretary at Sketts, said: “We are delighted to be offering this market in the lovely historic town of Alcester. We know it’s going to be a popular addition.

“We are very keen to make this market varied and interesting and we’re therefore looking at a broad offer, including cheeses, wines, chutneys and even more unusual products such as South African billtong, while still keeping the craft element within the market.

“The Chamber of Trade has assisted us to encourage local businesses/stall holders onto the market.

“In addition we are looking at themes through the year such as an antiques market and a continental market, to add more variety. Watch this space on what is coming up.”

The first event on Sunday has the following confirmed:

Samosas

Churros Susanna – Churros and chocolate sauce

Gail’s- hand made jewellery

Biltong

Choqa handcrafted chocolates

Cakes

Dog treats

Pancakes

Vegan snacks

Children’s clothing

Meat pies.

“There is going to be a variety of stalls to appeal to all customers and bring them down to the High Street,” Aby said.