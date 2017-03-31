Flurry of bests for Stratford AC at indoor open

THE final Indoor Track and Field Midland Counties Open at the High Performance Centre in Birmingham had two Stratford-upon-Avon AC families and several other athletes finishing their season with a flurry of personal and seasonal bests.

Despite Brian Gravelsons carrying an injury, he ran SBs in both the 60m (8.77) and the 100m (14.01), which was followed by daughter Charlotte and son Harry running PBs in all their events.

The second family, the Williams, also had an encouraging weekend with under-15 Cole having a particularly strong day of competition.

His form in 2016 had dipped, but he has found a new spark this year and he knocked a second off both his 100m (12.72) and 80m hurdles (12.23).

Mum Paula and sister Jasmine weren’t to be outdone, running some SBs in their sprint and hurdle races.

Over a weekend of very competitive athletics, three athletes who are on the comeback trail after serious injuries, had reason to be pleased with their performances.

Lucy Smith had to contend with moving up to the under-17 age

group and her hurdle races running 9.60s in the 60m and then the 80m in 12.85s gave her a massive confidence boost.

Daniel Boyd leapt to a lifetime best of 6.35m in the under-20 long jump, while Zephan Boxall decided to try his form over the straight sprints on his comeback and ran two impressive PBs over 60m in (7.60) and the 100m in (11.74).